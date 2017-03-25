By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – After a fairly even first half, Ursuline turned up the pressure and controlled the play. The Raiders scored five second-half goals on their way to a 6-0 shutout of St. Mark’s in girls soccer March 24 at Serviam Field.

The game was scoreless for most of the first half, with much of play taking place in the center of the pitch. The Spartans did manage a corner kick in the 23rd minute after a long St. Mark’s pass was ticked over the end line by an Ursuline defender. That corner resulted in the Spartans’ best scoring chance of the afternoon, as the entry kick was bandied about in the crease before Raiders keeper Lindsay Brown was able to dive on top of the ball.

Another St. Mark’s shot was wide right in the 30th minute, and Ursuline gradually took control after that. Finally, in the 37th minute, Megan Ogden was able to find Jenna LaPira in front of Spartans keeper Nicole Clarke, and LaPira sent a roller inside the right post for the 1-0 lead.

After a few near-misses in the final two minutes of the first half and two more in the opening minutes after intermission, Ursuline began to connect. Ogden outraced Clarke to a loose ball in the 47th minute, dribbled around the fallen keeper and scored to make it 2-0. Clarke was injured on the play and was replaced by Melina Carradin in net.

A few minutes later, it was LaPira getting her second tally of the afternoon. A Raiders shot by Alex Kochie banged off the right post, but LaPira was right there to knock the rebound home. Ogden picked up her second, beating Carradin to the far post with a left foot. That goal was set up by a fantastic through ball from Allie Olmstead, who finished with two assists on the day.

Jessia Falasco scored in the 68th minute and Anna Garcia in the 78th to complete the scoring.

Brown was called on to make four saves, including one on a direct kick in the 72nd minute.

The Raiders (2-0) outshot St. Mark’s, 16-4, and had five corners to the Spartans’ three. They travel to Kirkwood Soccer Club on Monday to meet Wilmington Christian at 3:45 p.m. St. Mark’s (0-2) will play St. Elizabeth on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., also at Kirkwood.