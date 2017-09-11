By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

St. Thomas More’s volleyball program is starting 2017 with a new coach and many changes to the roster following a 2016 season in which they finished 12-2 with a state tournament berth.

Cheyenne Sanchez was named the Ravens’ coach in late August, delaying the start of their preseason. But the girls were busy before they knew who their leader would be.

“Before I was the coach, the girls held practice on their own every day, so they are a pretty determined bunch,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez and the Ravens make their debut this afternoon at home against North Caroline (Md.) at 4 p.m.

Several players from last season will be back, and St. Thomas More has a 14-girl roster, larger than it has been in recent seasons. Sanchez is still getting a feel for her players, but she sees a lot to like.

Haley Davidson is the only senior on the squad. She’s an outside hitter who also can set when necessary. The middles include sophomore Rachel Merson and Logan Hughes, a junior. All three played for the Ravens last year. Hughes is recovering from an injury, but has been impressive in preseason, the coach said.

“She has the height, the jump, the power, and on top of all that can set and serve. Logan is an all-around package, and we are lucky to have her on the team,” she said.

Madison Murrian, a junior, will be the main setter. She will be joined by sophomore Briana Altidor, a sophomore who can do several things on the court, Sanchez said. Those two also played last year.

The Ravens’ schedule includes a trip tomorrow to A.I. DuPont High School, where they will play two matches in the Tiger Classic. They also travel to St. Elizabeth and Caesar Rodney. Home matches include William Penn and Milford.

For a team that a month ago wasn’t sure it would even have a season, optimism is high.

“I can’t promise a championship or even a spot in the playoffs, but I can promise that I will do the best I can to make these girls not just great volleyball players but great people in general,” Sanchez said. “I am very excited for this season, and this is just the beginning.”