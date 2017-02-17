Home » Our Diocese » Red Wolves’ first half too much for Spartans girls to overcome

MILLTOWN – The young Conrad Red Wolves scored 31 first-half points and held off St Mark’s, 57-33, on Feb. 16.  The Conrad victory took some of the shine off of the senior night celebration for the Spartans’ Emily Coyle and Hailey Langan.

basketballThe Red Wolves jumped out to a 12-0 lead as freshman Julie Kulesza hit a deep three-pointer and two foul shots. Jordan Rook and Alyssa Faville each hit three-pointers in that opening run. Kulesza added six more first-quarter points as she connected on another triple, then had an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Red Wolves an 18-4 lead.

The Red Wolves got eight second-quarter points from Faville, and Kulesza hit another three as they grabbed a 31-12 lead at the break.

The Spartans played better in the second half as four players made three-point shots, and they played the Red Wolves close to even. Julie Kulesza added four points in the third quarter, while her sister Stefanie had six fourth-quarter points. Coyle and Langan hit three-pointers in the fourth for the Spartans.

Coyle led the Spartans with six points as they finished the season at 5-15. The Red Wolves (18-1) got 18 points from Julie Kulesza and 13 from Faville. They host A.I. DuPont on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.

