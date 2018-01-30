By The Dialog

WASHINGTON—Registration for the Fifth National Encuentro of Hispanic/Latino Ministry (V Encuentro) will launch on February 20, 2018. In September, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will convene a historic ecclesial gathering of 3,000 Hispanic/Latino Ministry leaders/delegates from dioceses, ecclesial movements, schools, universities and Catholic organizations from across the country. The delegates representing more than 165 dioceses were selected among nearly 250,000 people that participated in the local process over the past year. Over 100 bishops are expected to lead diocesan delegations.

The goal of the V Encuentro is to discern ways in which the Church in the United States can better respond to the Hispanic/Latino presence, and to strengthen the ways in which Hispanics/Latinos respond to the call to the New Evangelization as missionary disciples.

A priority activity of the USCCB’s Strategic Plan for 2017-2020, the V Encuentro is a four-year process of evangelization, mission and consultation under the theme Missionary Disciples: Witnesses of God’s Love inspired by Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel). The process of Encuentro has been the catalyst for developing ministries among Hispanics/Latinos during the past fifty years.

Alejandro Aguilera-Titus, National Coordinator for the V Encuentro said, “The National Encuentro is the summit experience which comes at the midpoint of the 4-year process. One of the most important outcomes of the V National Encuentro is the discernment of priorities and recommendations that will guide Hispanic Ministry in the United States for the next ten to fifteen years.”

The National Encuentro will be held in Grapevine, Texas, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center from September 20-23, 2018. This is an invitation-only event for diocesan delegates and other participants 18 years and older. Individuals will not be able to register separately.