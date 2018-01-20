By admin

Theology on Tap comes to Caroline County on Wednesday, Jan. 24, perhaps the first step toward forming a young adult ministry through St. Benedict Parish.

“Resolutions” is theme of the first program, scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. at Cohee’s 404 Restaurant and Lounge in Denton.

Theology on Tap provides a forum for young adults to learn and discuss various aspects of Catholic faith that are especially relevant to that age grouping, roughly from 21 to 40. It provides a means for young adults to meet new people while exploring their faith.

Organizers in Caroline County expanded the age beyond young adult to include those who are “young at heart.”

“Since this is the first time Theology on Tap has been offered in our area, we thought it would be nice to include those whose wisdom might help move the discussion along,” said Emily Powell, who with Caitlin Daly is organizing the program.

Plans call for future sessions to be held on the fourth Monday of the month.

Since there is n Young Adult ministry at St. Benedict, Theology on Tap falls under St. Benedict’s Parish and Family Life committee, said Lori Parks, pastoral assistant. “If we get a good response to Theology on Tap, it could lead to future events and gatherings for young adults, and perhaps even a more formal group for them,” she said.

For more information, email emp11689@outlook.org.