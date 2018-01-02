By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Boys basketball

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4:15 p.m.

Archmere (4-3) at Wilmington Christian (0-4), 5:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (5-1) at William Penn (4-1), 6:30 p.m. The Vikings begin a tough week on the road against the Colonials, who have won four straight since a narrow loss to Salesianum to open the season. Neither team has played since Dec. 21, so rust may be a factor.

Thursday

Howard (4-4) at Salesianum (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

A.I. duPont at St. Mark’s (4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The first meeting of the season between the Catholic rivals is a weekend prime-time tilt. The Sals opened the season with four straight wins but went 0-2 against a pair of Pennsylvania foes over the break.

Sunday

Caravel (2-3) at St. Mark’s, 2:30 p.m. In a rare Sunday matinee, the Spartans host the second leg of a three-game homestand, and this will be a tough test for them. The contest will pit St. Mark’s deliberate offensive pace against the high-scoring Buccaneers, led by senior O’koye Parker, although this will be Caravel’s third game in five days.

Girls basketball

Wednesday

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Caravel (3-3) at St. Thomas More (5-1), 4 p.m. This game is flying under the radar a bit, and it shouldn’t, because these are two very good teams. Caravel’s record is deceiving, as the Bucs have battled an impressive slate of foes. The Ravens are coming off two nice wins at the Pat Borowski Classic over the Christmas break, and a win here would open eyes among high school basketball observers.

Howard (5-2) at Archmere (4-3), 6:15 p.m. The Auks’ defense will have to be on point against the Lady Wildcats, who feature a trio of capable scorers.

Padua (5-3) at St. Mark’s (6-1), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas and Spartans meet in a matchup featuring two teams having success under new coaches. Sheila DiNardo has the Pandas off and running, an approach that earned them the New Castle Insurance Cup championship at the Diamond State Classic. St. Mark’s has been off since Dec. 21, but Jim Freel’s team already has more wins this season that it picked up all of last year.

St. Elizabeth (6-0) at Ursuline (4-3), 7:15 p.m. A day filled with intriguing games includes the renewal of this storied Catholic Conference rivalry. The visiting Vikings are enjoying a high-flying start, including two wins last week in the Diamond State Classic. Their offensive prowess will be tested against the Raiders, who play defense with the best of them. This will be just the third Delaware opponent for Ursuline.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at A.I. duPont (1-5), noon

Mount Pleasant (3-3) at Archmere, 12:15 p.m.

Archbishop Prendergast (Pa.) at Padua, 1 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Sussex Central (4-3), 1:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Neumann-Goretti (Pa.), time TBA at Philadelphia University.