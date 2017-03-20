Home » Our Diocese » Sabres baseball kicks off spring sports for boys schools

Sabres baseball kicks off spring sports for boys schools

March 20th, 2017 Posted in Our Diocese, Youth

By

For The Dialog

 

The spring sports season is scheduled to start this Wednesday, with that ever-present phrase, “weather permitting,” hanging over everything. There are some key early season matchups.

Baseball

Tuesday

St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.

baseballWednesday

Archmere at Newark, 3:45 p.m. The Auks open the season with the first of five straight road games. The Auks look for another state tournament berth.

Concord at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. The Vikings aim to improve on last season’s 9-9 finish and make a run for the postseason.

St. Mark’s at Hodgson, 4 p.m. The defending champs open the season on the road against a good Silver Eagles team.

Thursday

St. Andrews at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m. The Sals open the season on the road with a Saturday morning game.

Caesar Rodney at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.) at St. Paul’s, 4:15 p.m.

lacrosse genericWednesday

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks, ranked third in the state, face a tough Spartans team to open the season.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion, 4 p.m. The Vikings open the season with two tough road games this week.

Friday

Salesianum at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), time TBA. The defending champions and top-ranked team open the season on the road against a good Sabres squad.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Caravel, 12:15 p.m.

Archmere at Polytech, 12:30 p.m.

Print Friendly

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.