By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The spring sports season is scheduled to start this Wednesday, with that ever-present phrase, “weather permitting,” hanging over everything. There are some key early season matchups.

Baseball

Tuesday

St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Newark, 3:45 p.m. The Auks open the season with the first of five straight road games. The Auks look for another state tournament berth.

Concord at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. The Vikings aim to improve on last season’s 9-9 finish and make a run for the postseason.

St. Mark’s at Hodgson, 4 p.m. The defending champs open the season on the road against a good Silver Eagles team.

Thursday

St. Andrews at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m. The Sals open the season on the road with a Saturday morning game.

Caesar Rodney at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.) at St. Paul’s, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks, ranked third in the state, face a tough Spartans team to open the season.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion, 4 p.m. The Vikings open the season with two tough road games this week.

Friday

Salesianum at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), time TBA. The defending champions and top-ranked team open the season on the road against a good Sabres squad.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Caravel, 12:15 p.m.

Archmere at Polytech, 12:30 p.m.