The spring sports season is scheduled to start this Wednesday, with that ever-present phrase, “weather permitting,” hanging over everything. There are some key early season matchups.
Baseball
Tuesday
St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Archmere at Newark, 3:45 p.m. The Auks open the season with the first of five straight road games. The Auks look for another state tournament berth.
Concord at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. The Vikings aim to improve on last season’s 9-9 finish and make a run for the postseason.
St. Mark’s at Hodgson, 4 p.m. The defending champs open the season on the road against a good Silver Eagles team.
Thursday
St. Andrews at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum at Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m. The Sals open the season on the road with a Saturday morning game.
Caesar Rodney at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.) at St. Paul’s, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Mark’s at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks, ranked third in the state, face a tough Spartans team to open the season.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Red Lion, 4 p.m. The Vikings open the season with two tough road games this week.
Friday
Salesianum at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), time TBA. The defending champions and top-ranked team open the season on the road against a good Sabres squad.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Caravel, 12:15 p.m.
Archmere at Polytech, 12:30 p.m.