Home » Catechetical Corner » Saint of the Day: Alphonsus Liguori

Saint of the Day: Alphonsus Liguori

August 1st, 2017 Posted in Catechetical Corner Tags:

By

St. Alphonsus Liguori

St. Alphonsus Ligouri (Wikimedia Commons/PD/USA)

St. Alphonsus Liguori (Wikimedia Commons/PD/USA)

Feast Day: August 1

Born to nobility, Alphonsus studied civil and canon law at the University of Naples. He practiced law until 1723, when he began theology studies.

After ordination in 1726, he focused on preaching and hearing confessions, and in 1732 founded the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, or Redemptorists.

As bishop of Sant’ Agata dei Goti 1762-1775, he initiated reforms, restored churches and fostered good liturgy.

He resigned his see due to illness, then devoted himself to his order’s growth and spiritual writings. He is a doctor of the church.

Print Friendly

Tags:

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.