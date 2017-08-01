By Catholic News Service

St. Alphonsus Liguori

Feast Day: August 1

Born to nobility, Alphonsus studied civil and canon law at the University of Naples. He practiced law until 1723, when he began theology studies.

After ordination in 1726, he focused on preaching and hearing confessions, and in 1732 founded the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, or Redemptorists.

As bishop of Sant’ Agata dei Goti 1762-1775, he initiated reforms, restored churches and fostered good liturgy.

He resigned his see due to illness, then devoted himself to his order’s growth and spiritual writings. He is a doctor of the church.