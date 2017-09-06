Home » Catechetical Corner » Saint of the Day: Bertrand

Saint of the Day: Bertrand

Blessed Bertrand of Garrigues

Feast Day: September 6

As a young priest, Bertrand was one of the first men to join St. Dominic’s Order of Preachers.


He shared the saint’s vision and ideals and often accompanied him on his missionary journeys.

In 1216 Dominic sent Bertrand to found a house in Paris three years later, when the saint traveled there, to his surprise he was greeted by 30 young disciples that Bertrand had recruited into the Order.

Around this time Dominic commissioned Bertrand to establish a house in Bologna.

And in 1221 he became the provincial of the order in Provence.

He spent the last nine years of his life preaching in southern France.

Blessed Bertrand died in 1230.

