Saint Boniface I

Feast Day: September 4

A priest and son of a priest, this humble Roman who became pope undertook several trips to Constantinople for Pope Innocent I during 401-417.

When Pope Zosimus died in 418, some Roman deacons and priests elected Archdeacon

Eulalius as pope.

Other Roman clergy and laity simultaneously elected the now elderly Boniface.

When each was told to leave Rome pending the decision of a synod, Boniface obeyed but Eulalius did not, earning himself banishment and the papacy for Boniface.

