Home » Uncategorized » Saint of the Day: Dominic

Saint of the Day: Dominic

August 7th, 2017 Posted in Uncategorized Tags:

By

St. Dominic

Feast Day: August 8

As a theology student, this Spaniard sold his books to help others during a famine, and later held positions at the Osma Cathedral, where

St. Dominic (CNS)

St. Dominic (CNS)

community life followed the Rule of St. Augustine.

Dominic and his bishop went to southern France on a papal mission to fight the Albigensian heresy.

He remained in Toulouse, as head of a preaching mission that evolved into the Order of Preachers, or Dominicans.

Dominic always preferred persuasion to establish orthodoxy and was said by a friar to have “a lively sympathy with any suffering.”

Print Friendly

Tags:

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.