By Catholic News Service

Emily de Rodat

Feast Day: September 19

Described by one French contemporary as “a saint, but a headstrong saint,” Emily was brought up by her grandmother.

From the age of 17 she practiced charitable works and entered three different convents but did not stay in any of them.

With support from Abbe Marty, in 1815 she opened a free school to teach poor children at Villefranche-de-Rouergue; the Congregation of the Holy Family and 38 additional foundations grew from this first one.

Mother Emily, outwardly dour and intensely prayerful, led her congregation for 30 years.