By Catholic News Service

Saint Guy of Anderlicht

Feast Day: September 12

In the late 10th century. Guy was born to a very poor family in a rural area near Brussels.

He embraced his poverty with faith. And he generously shared the little he had with others.

Guy was homeless for a while. Then a parish priest — struck with his simple, devout life — made him a sacristan at his church.

Thinking he might gain more money to share with the poor, Guy invested much of his sparse livelihood in a business scheme which soon failed.

To repent of his unwise behavior, he made a seven-year pilgrimage on foot, first to Rome, then to Jerusalem.

Sick and exhausted from his journey, Guy returned to Anderlicht in Belgium where he died in 1012.