By Catholic News Service

St. Joan of the Cross

Feast Day: August 17

Jeanne Delanoue ran a religious articles shop near a shrine in Anjou, France. She kept the store open on Sundays, but felt guilty about her greedy

approach to business.

In 1693 an eccentric woman spoke a prophetic word to Jeanne, which launched her on a season of repentance.

After a significant conversion, she began to care for poor families, bringing them food and clothing.

Then Jeanne soon welcomed the destitute into buildings and caves that came to be known as Providence House. Several women who joined her formed the Congregation of St. Anne in 1704. And Jeanne took the name Joan of the Cross.

Before her death in August 1736, she had founded 12 communities, hospices and schools for the poor.