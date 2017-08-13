By Catholic News Service

St. John Berchmans

Feast Day: August 13

The patron saint of altar servers, John wanted to be a priest from boyhood, when he might serve at

five Masses a day in his native Flanders, now in Belgium.

This son of a shoemaker began priestly studies with the Jesuits at 17.

Drawn to simple devotions like praying before a crucifix and saying the rosary, he rose to the top of his class and was sent to the Jesuit college in Rome.

He finished philosophy studies early, and won a debate with another college. But the day after his victory he fell ill and died at just 22, already known for his holiness in everyday living.