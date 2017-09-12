By Catholic News Service

Saint John Chrysostom

Feast Day: September 13

One of four Greek doctors of the church and an eloquent preacher (chrysostomos means “golden

tongue”), John was born in Antioch.

After some years as a mountain ascetic, he joined the clergy in Antioch in 381 and became a noted biblical commentator.

Elected patriarch of Constantinople in 398, John was outspoken.

His broad reforms drew fire from secular elites and the patriarch of Alexandria.

He was deposed by gathering of bishops in 403 and exiled by the emperor.

He died during a forced move in exile.