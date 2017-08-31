By Catholic News Service

St. Joseph of Arimathea

Feast Day: August 31

In all four Gospels, Joseph was the brave Jew who asked Pilate for Jesus’ crucified body and buried

him.

Mark calls him “a distinguished member” of the Sanhedrin, while Luke notes that he “had not consented” to the council’s plan.

In Matthew he is “a rich man,” and John says he is a secret disciple of Jesus “for fear of the Jews.”

He shares his feast with Nicodemus, another Jew who went to Jesus secretly.

From medieval times Joseph was associated with Holy Grail legends.