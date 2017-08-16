By Catholic News Service

Saint Pius X

Feast Day: August 21

Known as the “pope of the Eucharist,” Pius X was born Joseph Melchior Sarto in northern Italy.

After being ordained for the Treviso Diocese in 1858, he served in small parishes before being named diocesan chancellor and spiritual director of the seminary.

Pope Leo XIII named him bishop of Mantua in 1884 and a cardinal and patriarch of Venice in 1893.

He was elected pope in 1903.

During his pontificate, he lowered the age for receiving first Communion, encouraged daily Communion and daily Bible reading and promoted biblical study.