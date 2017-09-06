St. Regina
Feast Day: September 7
Almost nothing is known for fact of this virgin and martyr. The Roman Martyrology says only that she died for
her faith.
According to legend, she was the daughter of a pagan man, and her mother died in childbirth. She was cared for by a woman who introduced her to Christianity.
After discovering this, her father rejected his child but later attempted to have her marry a local prefect.
When she refused, she was imprisoned and tortured.
The night before she was killed, Regina was consoled by a vision that told her that her suffering would soon end.