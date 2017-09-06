By Catholic News Service

St. Regina

Feast Day: September 7

Almost nothing is known for fact of this virgin and martyr. The Roman Martyrology says only that she died for

her faith.

According to legend, she was the daughter of a pagan man, and her mother died in childbirth. She was cared for by a woman who introduced her to Christianity.

After discovering this, her father rejected his child but later attempted to have her marry a local prefect.

When she refused, she was imprisoned and tortured.

The night before she was killed, Regina was consoled by a vision that told her that her suffering would soon end.