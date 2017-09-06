Home » Uncategorized » Saint of the Day: Regina

Saint of the Day: Regina

St. Regina

Feast Day: September 7

Almost nothing is known for fact of this virgin and martyr. The Roman Martyrology says only that she died for

Statue of the Saint Regina from the church with the same name in Drensteinfurt, Germany. (Wikimedia Commons)

her faith.

According to legend, she was the daughter of a pagan man, and her mother died in childbirth. She was cared for by a woman who introduced her to Christianity.

After discovering this, her father rejected his child but later attempted to have her marry a local prefect.

When she refused, she was imprisoned and tortured.

The night before she was killed, Regina was consoled by a vision that told her that her suffering would soon end.

