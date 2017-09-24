By Catholic News Service

Robert of Knaresborough

Feast Day: September 24

Robert sought his vocation first as a priest and then as a monk.

But reckoning neither as his call, he decided to live in solitude as a hermit.

Robert first made his home in a cave in the forest of Knaresborough.

Then over the years, benefactors provided him hermitages, land and some animals.

Robert used these gifts to provide for the poor, often providing housing for the destitute.

His favorite service was obtaining the release of men from prison.

Finally, he returned to his cave at Knaresborough, where he died on Sept. 24, 1218.

Saint watchers regard Blessed Robert along with St. Elizabeth of Hungary as one of the most popular and prominent saints of the 12th and 13th centuries.