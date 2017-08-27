By Catholic News Service

St. Monica

Feast Day: August 27

This North African laywoman married Patricius; St. Augustine of Hippo was their eldest child.

She tried to bring him up a Christian but also was ambitious for his worldly success.

He scorned Christianity and had a son with his mistress.

In 383 Monica followed Augustine to Italy, where she was a follower of St. Ambrose.

Three years later, Augustine was baptized. But Monica fell ill and died before their return to Africa.

Years before, a bishop had famously counseled her: “It is not possible that the son of so many tears should be lost.”