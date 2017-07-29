Home » Catechetical Corner » Saint of the Day: Martha

Saint of the Day: Martha

July 29th, 2017 Posted in Catechetical Corner Tags:

By

St. Martha

Feast Day: July 29

Martha and her siblings, Mary and Lazarus, are Jesus’ friends in Bethany. In Luke 10:38-42, while Mary sits at Jesus’ feet, Martha is busy serving.

"Christus bei Maria und Martha," by Adolf Zimmerman (Wikimedia Commons)

“Christus bei Maria und Martha,” by Adolf Zimmerman (Wikimedia Commons)

When she complains to Jesus, he says: “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things. … Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”

Just before Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead (John 11:1-44), Martha confesses: “Yes, Lord. I have come to believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God.”

She is the patron of cooks and servers.

Print Friendly

Tags:

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.