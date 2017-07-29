By Catholic News Service

St. Martha

Feast Day: July 29

Martha and her siblings, Mary and Lazarus, are Jesus’ friends in Bethany. In Luke 10:38-42, while Mary sits at Jesus’ feet, Martha is busy serving.

When she complains to Jesus, he says: “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things. … Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”

Just before Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead (John 11:1-44), Martha confesses: “Yes, Lord. I have come to believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God.”

She is the patron of cooks and servers.