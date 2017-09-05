By Catholic News Service

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Feast Day: Sept. 5

Born in Macedonia, Mother Teresa helped India’s destitute for more than 50 years and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

In answering a call to serve “the poorest of the poor,” she became known as “the saint of the gutters.”

The former Loreto sister founded the Missionaries of Charity, which now has more than 4,500 nuns worldwide, and co-founded the Missionary Brothers of Charity.

Since 1952 her Nirmal Hriday (Pure Heart) Home for the Dying has cared for thousands of people abandoned on Calcutta’s streets.

Mother Teresa died in 1997 at the age of 87. She was beatified in 2003 and canonized in 2016 by Pope Francis.