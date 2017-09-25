By Catholic News Service

St. Vincent Strambi

Feast Day: September 25

Vincent joined the Passionists as priest in 1768. Over three decades he served as a leader of the congregation, ultimately as

provincial.

In 1801, he became bishop of Macerata in central Italy. Vincent reformed the diocese by caring for his priests. He built a seminary, staffed it with gifted teachers, and taught there himself.

Vincent also fostered a renewal of worship in his churches.

In 1808, he refused to swear allegiance to Napoleon and was forced into exile.

But when Napoleon abdicated in 1814, Vincent returned to Macerata.

In the final decade of his life he personally turned an Austrian army away from the province and cared for people suffering from famine and a typhoid epidemic, all while continuing his reforms.