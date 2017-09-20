By Catholic News Service

St. Vincent de Paul

Feast Day: September 27

Born in southwestern France, Vincent began priestly studies in 1595 and was ordained in 1600.

In 1605, he was taken off a ship attacked by pirates.

After two years as a slave in Tunisia, he escaped and returned to France, taking up parish work outside Paris.

From about 1615, he dedicated his life to serving the poor.

To that end, he founded the Confraternity of Charity, the Congregation of the Mission (Vincentians) and, with St. Louise de Marillac, the Daughters of Charity.

In 1885 Pope Leo XIII named him the patron of all works of charity.