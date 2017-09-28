By Catholic News Service

The Archangels

Feast Day: September 29

The chief angels of the high order are Michael, Gabriel and Raphael.

Michael is viewed as a guide to heaven, protector of God’s chosen people, foe of Satan and guardian of the church.

Gabriel, revealer of the Incarnation, announced the births of John the Baptist and Christ.

Tradition honors Raphael, an angel of healing, as head of guardian angels, those who hear prayers and bring them to God.

In artwork these messengers of God are depicted as winged beings, a possible reference to the appearance of Gabriel “in rapid flight” to the prophet Daniel.