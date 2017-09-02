By Catholic News Service

The Martyrs of September

Feast Days: Sept. 2 & 3

These 191 martyrs of the French Revolution died in four locations in Paris Sept. 2 and 3, 1792.

Most were members of the clergy.

A 1790 document of the Constituent Assembly declared French clerics to be public servants and required them to swear an oath of allegiance.

Those who took the oath were called “assermentes”; those who would not were “refractaires” or “insermentes.”

Pressure steadily increased for people to take the oath; it finally erupted in the carnage of September 1792, when 1,400 in all were killed by gangs and thugs.