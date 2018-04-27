By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

MIDDLETOWN – For six innings, the Salesianum lineup struggled to get anything going against Appoquinimink right-hander Jarrett Weglarz. The sophomore allowed just one hit, and none of the five Sals who reached base got past first.

That changed in the seventh, when Sallies – ninth in the latest 302Sports.com rankings – scored two runs to take a 2-1. The Jaguars, the No. 6 team in the state, tied the score, but Salesianum added two more in the eighth and went home with a quality 4-2 win in a game that featured the same player scoring consecutive runs two batters apart.

Weglarz was impressive, striking out six Sals and getting six others on fly balls or popups. He set down 11 of 12 batters as the top of the sixth ended, and he needed just three more outs for the win. But the Sals made sure that wouldn’t happen, setting off an eventful final two innings.

Sals catcher Joe Setting led off the seventh with a humpback line drive over the shortstop’s head. Courtesy runner Dom Ragazzo was sacrificed to second and scored on Joe Poma’s double down the left-field line, knotting the score at 1-1. Ragazzo, who had just crossed home plate, headed to second base again, this time to pinch run for Poma. He advanced to third base on an errant pickoff attempt, and pinch hitter Garrett Million brought him in with a soft grounder to third.

Salesianum starter Gene Holler, who also pitched a great game, had a complete-game win in his sights, but the Jaguars spoiled those plans. Joseph Davis reached on a two-base error with one out, and courtesy runner Trevor Coleman sent the game to an extra inning when he came home on a single to center by Tre’Zhan Selby.

Mason Keene replaced Weglarz on the mound, and the Sals went to work against the reliever. Sam DelCollo walked to open and was replaced by pinch runner Ryan Pratt. Zach Gwynn followed with a double to right-center, putting runners at second and third. Mike Cautillo laid down a suicide squeeze bunt, but the throw bounced beyond first baseman Krew Bouldin, allowing Gwynn to come around with an insurance run.

Jon Baker took over for Holler in the last of the eighth, and he retired the side on two strikeouts and a popup to earn the save.

Keene had a hit and a run scored and was on base three times for Appo, while Weglarz had two hits. The Jaguars (8-4) travel to A.I. duPont for a noon start on Saturday.

Holler scattered five hits, struck out five and allowed just the two runs, one earned. Salesianum improved to 6-3; they also return to action Saturday at noon, at home against Conrad.