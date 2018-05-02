By Jason Winchell, For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – The fourth-ranked Salesianum baseball team got major contributions from its seniors in a 10-4 win over No. 8 St. Georges Tech on senior day.

The Sals sent out senior pitcher Ryan Campbell, who found himself in trouble in the second inning. Noah Finocchiaro got it started with a two-out single and, after a walk, Brando Bradford tripled both runners home for a 2-0 lead. The Sals answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second as Joe Setting led off with a double and scored on a one-out double by Matt Poma. Poma scored on an RBI groundout by Dylan Rees.

The Hawks got an unearned run in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead, but Sallies responded. Zach Gwynn started things with a single. He stole second and took third on a wild pitch, then scored on a single by Michael Cautillo. Cautillo would score on a wild pitch when he slid under the tag of Joseph Bailey to give the Sals a 4-3 lead.

Poma extended that lead to 5-3 with a solo inside-the-park homer to open the bottom of the fourth. The Hawks got that run back in the top of the fifth on a run-scoring groundout by Bailey. Salesianum added two more in the bottom of the fifth. Gwynn led off with a triple and scored when Josh Maguire hit a ball that rolled to the fence approaching Broom Street. It was Maguire’s sixth home run in the last seven games and gave the Sals a 7-4 lead.

The home team put the game out of reach in the sixth. Garrett Million led off with a single and scored on a double by Gwynn. Then Maguire tripled to right field to score Gwynn, and he came in when Setting singled. Gwynn took over for Campbell in the seventh and got a game-ending double play as the Sals won their 4th straight.

Sallies (8-3) will face second-ranked St. Mark’s tomorrow night at Frawley Stadium at 7. The Hawks (8-3) will face Delcastle on Thursday at Frawley at 7 p.m. before hosting St. Elizabeth on Saturday at 11 a.m.