By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Salesianum’s top-ranked swimming team won 10 of 11 events and held off a game Archmere squad in a 93-72 win Feb. 6 at the Walnut Street YMCA. With the win, the Sals improved to 9-2, with both losses coming to out-of-state opponents.

Despite the overwhelming advantage in first-place finishes by the Sals, the Auks remained close throughout the meet. Salesianum did pick up a sweep of the top three spots in the individual medley, but Archmere collected points in most events.

Three Sals were double winners: Brian Hochman in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Joey Dickson in the 200 individual medley and 500 free; and Andrew Halberg in the 50 free and 100 free. Cameron Marion won the 100 backstroke, and Jack Boyle captured the 100 breaststroke. The winning 200 medley relay team consisted of Marion, Boyle, Hochman and Halberg. The other event the Sals won was the 400 free relay, which included Daniel Sullivan, Marion, Max Aldaya and Theodore Strukelj.

The Auks prevented the sweep by winning the 200 free relay. That team included Jacob Piretti, Max Iacono, Ryan Padien and Samuel Linton.

Salesianum has two more meets before the state tournament. The first is Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against Tower Hill, also at the Walnut Street Y. Archmere (7-2) takes over the pool at the Walnut Street Y on Friday at 3:30, hosting Conrad.