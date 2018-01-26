By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Defending state champions Ursuline and Salesianum swam away with wins over Tower Hill on Jan. 25 in swimming. Ursuline overwhelmed the Hillers, while the Sals took a close one from their opponent in the meet at the H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club.

The Raiders won eight of 11 events on their way to a 110-60 victory. Sophia McAneny-Droz won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and she was on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams. The other winners were Rylee McGonigle in the 200 freestyle, Grace Smith in the 500 freestyle, and Reese Thompson in the 100 butterfly. Ursuline also won the 400 free relay.

Sydney Aiken was a double-winner for the Hillers, taking the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Caroline Deyrup captured the 100 backstroke.

In the boys’ meet, Salesianum won nine of the 11 events, but the Sals’ final margin of victory was just 88-74. Andrew Halberg and Cameron Marion were double winners; Halberg took the 200 and 100 freestyle races, while Marion placed first in the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Both were members of the winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Other winners for the Sals were William Humphrey, 200 individual medley; Bradford Poole, 500 freestyle; and John Boyle, 100 breaststroke. The Sals also won the 200 medley relay.

Tower Hill’s Matthew Spruance was the 100 butterfly winner, and the Hillers took the 400 free relay.

The Sals improved to 6-2 and remained undefeated against in-state competition. They are back in the pool on Thursday at 3 p.m. against St. Mark’s at the Western YMCA. Ursuline (5-2) will be back at the Brown Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, hosting Padua at 3 p.m. before meeting St. Mark’s next Thursday.