Salt Lake City’s new bishop was born in Philippines

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Oscar A. Solis of Los Angeles as bishop of Salt Lake City.

Bishop Solis, 63, a native of San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, has been auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles since 2004. Previously he served the Archdiocese of Manila and the Diocese of Cabanatuan, both in the Philippines before coming to the United States in 1984.

Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Oscar A. Solis of Los Angeles as bishop of Salt Lake City. The first Philippine-born prelate to head a U.S. diocese, Bishop Solis is pictured in a Jan. 5 photo. (CNS photo/J.D. Long-Garcia, The Tidings)

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, announced the appointment Jan. 10 in Washington.

Bishop Solis served as associate pastor of St. Rocco Church in Union City, N.J., from 1984 to 1988 and was incardinated in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, La., in 1988 and served as a parish priest for 15 years prior to his appointment to Los Angeles.

In the archdiocese, he was the vicar for ethnic ministry and was the auxiliary bishop of the San Pedro Pastoral Region, covering southern Los Angeles County.

