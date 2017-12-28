By The Dialog

The site of the funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael F. Szupper has been changed due to a large turnout of mourners anticipated. The longtime chaplain at the University of Delaware and pastor of the St. Thomas More Oratory, died Dec. 18. He was 86 and celebrated the 60th anniversary of his priesthood earlier this year.

The viewing Saturday, Dec. 30 is now set for 10-11 a.m. at St Margaret of Scotland, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Margaret’s.

A viewing Friday, Dec. 29 remains at St. Thomas More Oratory, 6-8 p.m.

During his priesthood Msgr. Szupper served on the diocesan board of education, the Pastoral Planning Commission for the 1990s, and the boards of the Catholic Diocese Foundation and the Catholic Press of Wilmington Inc. He was also a member of the Clergy Personnel Committee and dean of the Iron Hill Deanery.