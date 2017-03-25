By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

ALAPOCAS – Senior Brooke Schmeusser scored five goals, including her 200th career tally, in the Ursuline Raiders’ 17-7 girls lacrosse win over Friends on March 24. She came into the game needing four to reach the milestone.

The Raiders jumped out to a quick lead on goals by Abby Larmore and Jordan Kenney. Blair Adkins scored for the Quakers to cut it to 3-1, but the rest of the half belonged to the Raiders. Schmeusser started to get her looks as she hit a post and a crossbar. She then scored three of the team’s next five goals to give the Raiders an 8-2 halftime lead.

Schmeusser talked about trying to get the 200th goal.

“We tried to get my 200th early, but it was hard. I got frustrated early when I kept hitting the post, but they worked well with me to get the 200th,” she said.

She hit that mark with a goal with 19:38 left in the second half to give Ursuline an 11-2 lead. The Raiders’ offense kept the pressure on the Quakers, and an Erin O’Doherty goal made it 12-3. The Quakers scored three in a row to cut the Raiders’ lead to 12-6, but Jill Lyons scored twice and Moira Carroll added one to extend that to 15-6.

Schmeusser was happy with her team’s win over a good Quakers squad.

“Friends is an excellent team with a solid group of seniors, and we really worked well together and got our transitions down,” she said.

The Raiders (2-0) face a tough Caravel team on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Quakers (0-1) were led by Ada Plum, who scored three goals, while Adkins added two. They host Middletown on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.