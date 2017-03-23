By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

MILLTOWN – Junior Kendra Schweizer scored six goals to lead St Mark’s past Archmere, 16-10, in the season opener in girls lacrosse for both teams on March 22. It was a cold afternoon, but both teams’ offenses were on fire early.

The Auks got on the board first as Kate Olsen scored less then a minute in. Schweizer answered quickly as both teams went back and forth early. Clare Estes scored twice and Scweizer added another from close range to give the Spartans a 6-4 lead. The Spartans scored late in the half to take a 7-5 advantage into intermission.

The Spartans’ offense kept it going in the second half as Megan Noonan, Schweizer and Estes added goals to increase the lead to 12-8. Lorin Donovan scored to cut the Spartans lead to 12-9 with 16:13 left, but the Spartans responded by scoring four straight, including goals by Noonan and Kayla Wolff.

The Spartans (1-0) avenged the season-opening loss at Archmere last year. Estes added five goals and two assists for the Spartans. They will host Sussex Tech on Friday at 4 p.m. The Auks (0-1) got three goals from Olsen and two from Donovan. They travel to Caesar Rodney on Monday for a 4 p.m. faceoff.