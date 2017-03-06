By Anna Capizzi

Catholic News Service

Meditating on the Stations of the Cross is a traditional Lenten devotion. Picture yourself in the scene as you accompany Jesus along the Way of the Cross. What does he say? What do you say?

Jesus prays in agony in the Garden of Gethsemane.

“He said to them, ‘My soul is sorrowful even to death. Remain here and keep watch'” (Mk 14:34).

Jesus is betrayed by Judas and arrested.

“Then stepping forward they laid hands on Jesus and arrested him” (Mt 26:50).

The Sanhedrin condemns Jesus.

“They said, ‘If you are the Messiah, tell us,’ but he replied to them, ‘If I tell you, you will not believe, and if I question, you will not respond” (Lk 22:67-68).

Peter denies Jesus three times.

“He began to curse and to swear, ‘I do not know this man about whom you are talking.’ And immediately a cock crowed a second time. Then Peter remembered the word that Jesus had said to him, ‘Before the cock crows twice you will deny me three times.’ He broke down and wept” (Mk 14:71-72).

Jesus is condemned to death.

“They persisted in calling for his crucifixion. … The verdict of Pilate was that their demand should be granted. So he released the man who had been imprisoned for rebellion and murder … and he handed Jesus over to them” (Lk 23:23-25).

6 Soldiers whip Jesus and crown him with thorns.

“And the soldiers wove a crown out of thorns and placed it on his head, and clothed him in a purple cloak, and they came to him and said, ‘Hail, King of the Jews!’ And they struck him repeatedly” (Jn 19:1-3).

Jesus carries the cross.

“So they took Jesus, and carrying the cross himself he went out to what is called the Place of the Skull, in Hebrew, Golgotha” (Jn 19:16-17).

Simon the Cyrenian helps Jesus carry the cross.

“As they were going out, they met a Cyrenian named Simon; this man they pressed into service to carry his cross” (Mt 27:32).

Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem.

“A large crowd of people followed Jesus, including many women who mourned and lamented him. Jesus turned to them and said, ‘Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for me; weep instead for yourselves and for your children'” (Lk 23:27-28).

Jesus is crucified.

“They crucified him and the criminals there, one on his right, the other on his left” (Lk 23:33).

Jesus promises his kingdom to the good thief.

“He said, ‘Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.’ He replied … ‘Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise” (Lk 23:42-43).

Jesus speaks to his mother and the disciple.

“He said to his mother, ‘Woman, behold, your son.’ Then he said to the disciple, ‘Behold, your mother'” (Jn 19:26-27).

Jesus dies on the cross.

“He said, ‘It is finished.’ And bowing his head, he handed over the spirit” (Jn 19:30).

Jesus is placed in the tomb.

“Taking the body, Joseph (of Arimathea) wrapped it (in) clean linen and laid it in his new tomb” (Mt 27:59-60).

(Capizzi is the special projects editor at Catholic News Service.)

– – –

“From Ashes to Glory” on IgnatianSpirituality.com is a Lenten prayer series by Jesuit Father Joseph Tetlow. The program uses the “examen” prayer as a guide for each week of Lent.

Below is an excerpt from the “examen” for the first week of Lent:

Give thanks.

I thank God for this day, for my life, for all I am and have and for his word.

Pray for light.

I ask the Father to let me see my day as the Holy Spirit sees it, and to show me what I need to see.

Find God.

I look at my day in the light of the Spirit.

I look back over the morning, the afternoon and the evening. Who talked with me or worked with me? Did I get done what I meant to do or leave things out?

Anything wrong?

Do I trust that God is with me when I fail? Where I was ungrateful, I repent and offer thanks.

What now?

I look forward in hope. What have I to do now? What have I to avoid?

See more at www.ignatianspirituality.com/ignatian-prayer/the-examen/from-ashes-to-glory.