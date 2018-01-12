By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

CLAYMONT – Padua traveled to Archmere on Jan. 11 looking for win No. 6, which would be more than all of last season. Camryn Scully made sure the Pandas would leave Claymont with that victory win, scoring 16 points and playing solid defense in a 41-30 win.

Scully opened the scoring for Padua, giving them a lead when she converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give them a 3-2 lead. She helped them extend the lead at the end of the first quarter. Fouled with .9 seconds left, she hit the first free throw, then rebounded her own miss and beat the buzzer to give the Pandas an 8-4 lead. She added 4 more points in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-7. Auks sophomore Madison Stewart hit a three-pointer, but the visitors took the 14-12 lead into intermission.

Scully got some scoring help in the third quarter as Haley Scott hit a floater, then a long-distance three to put the Pandas ahead, 21-14, with 2:31 left in the third quarter. Stewart made a pair of free throws, and Isabella Gioffre scored on a power move, but the Pandas’ Rachel Delate converted an three-point play to make it 24-18 lead after three.

The Pandas’ offense caught fire in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Michelle Kozicki scored inside, then Scully added two fast-break layups, and Anna McMenamin hit a field goal to extend the lead to 32-21 with 4:39 left. The Auks were not done yet as Emma McCann drained a deep triple, then scored twice on her next possession. McCann was fouled while scoring on a layup. She missed the free throw, but Stewart kicked the rebound out to McCann, who scored again to cut it to 36-30. Unfortunately for the Auks, McCann fouled out the next time down the floor, and Scott sunk the pressure free throws. The Pandas would hit three more free throws to seal the win.

Scott added nine points for the Pandas (6-4). Because of last week’s weather, they have a busy holiday weekend. They travel to Delaware Military on Saturday for a noon tip before heading to St Mark’s on Monday night for a 7:15 start.

McCann and Stewart led the Auks (6-4) with nine points each. They are off until Jan. 20, when they travel to Appoquinimink for a 1:15 p.m. tip.