By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Members of the parish youth ministry and younger children from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton gathered Feb. 26 to help others their age who are growing up without the same advantages.

The youngsters spent part of their afternoon filling duffel bags with items for the Kind to Kids Foundation, which serves Delaware children who are victims of abuse, neglect and poverty. Kind to Kids provides them educational programs and support services. The “My Blue Duffel” emergency-care kits are part of that.

Caroline Jones, the founder and president of Kind to Kids, said parishioners at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton contributed enough materials for 100 duffels.

“They got donations from businesses and the parish,” she said. “In addition, they gave us a check for $1,500. This was an ongoing community-service project that the parish had.”

Each of the duffel bags contained a teddy bear, blanket, inspiring book and crayons, socks, toothbrush and toothpaste “to send a message of love and comfort,” Jones said. They will go to children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. When these children are taken from their homes, social workers generally bring trash bags for their belongings. Kind to Kids works to make the transition less traumatic.

“We work together with the community, with schools, churches and communities,” Jones said.

Families at Seton had worked since October to raise the money to purchase items for the duffel bags. They collected more than $2,500.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Father Roger DiBuo, the pastor. “Our parishioners consistently reach out to others and bring the Gospel to life.”

The parish’s Peace and Justice Committee, led by Pat Nelson, spearheaded the effort.

Other parishes who are interested in helping Kind to Kids should contact Jones through the organization’s website, kindtokids.org.