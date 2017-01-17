By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED – Salesianum had a tough last week, losing two straight as they headed into Monday afternoon’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day meeting with Flint Hill (Va.) The Sals also were missing two starters, giving sophomore Jack Brown the opportunity to start He helped the team overcome a slow start and pick up a key 52-45 win at Concord High School.

Flint Hill jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead as the Sals were a little sluggish and were turning the ball over. Brown and his brother Paul then took over, scoring a combined 19 points in the first half. Jack hit a long two-pointer followed by a deep three that started a 9-0 run to open the second quarter.

Paul hit five of six free throws to end the half to give the Sals a 28-22 halftime lead.

Tariq Ingraham took over the third quarter, including a powerful slam that put the Sals up 37-27. Paul Brown hit a soft jumper to give the Sals a 43-33 lead after the third quarter. The Sals hit 5 free throws in the final stanza and the defense held off a Flint Hill rally.

“I started because of the injuries and I had to help our team early,” Jack Brown said. “We needed this win with how difficult our schedule is coming up.”

The Sals’ next four opponents are ranked in the top 10, and three of those games are on the road. Paul Brown led the Sals (6-4) with 14, while Jack added 13 and Ingraham 10. They will face long-time rival St Mark’s on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m.