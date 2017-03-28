By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The second week of the girls spring sport season brings us some great top-10 match ups, although much of Tuesday’s schedule has been postponed.

Softball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (0-2) at St. Elizabeth (0-1), 3:45 p.m. The Auks travel to the Vikings as both teams look for their first win. Both teams have lost close games.

Newark Charter (0-1) at Padua (3-0), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Sports Complex.

Brandywine (0-0) at St. Mark’s (2-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans won two close games last week and look to keep that streak going.

Thursday

Dickinson (0-1) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine, 3:45 p.m.:

Saturday

St. Thomas More at Seaford (0-1), 11 a.m.

Padua at Delmar (2-0), noon. The Pandas face a tough road test as the Wildcats can score.

St. Mark’s at Indian River (1-1) 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Cambridge-Dorchester at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Ursuline (2-0) at Caravel (2-0), 6 p.m. The sixth-ranked Raiders travel to the No. 5 Buccaneers for a prime-time Tuesday-night showdown. Both teams can fill up the scoreboard.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s Ryken, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friends (0-1) at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Padua at Middletown (2-0), 6:15 p.m.

St. Mark’s (2-0) at Wilmington Charter (2-0), 4 p.m. The seventh-ranked Spartans travel to the fourth-ranked Force in a key early season matchup. The Force plays No. 3 Tower Hill on Tuesday, so it’s a tough week for them.

Friday

Polytech (1-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. The second-ranked Panthers come north. The Raiders’ tough stretch of ranked teams continue.

Padua at A.I. duPont (0-1), 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Middletown, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

Tuesday

Friends (1-1) at Padua (0-0), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. The top-ranked Pandas play their first match of the season looking for another championship.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (0-2) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club. The Spartans look for their first win.

Thursday

Delaware Military Academy (1-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. The Raiders face a good Seahawks team at home. Both of these teams have postseason aspirations.

Friday

Friends at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Dover (0-2) at Archmere, 11:30 a.m.

Ursuline vs. Lake Forest (1-0), 2:30 p.m. at Delaware Turf Sports Complex, Frederica.

Kellam (Va.) vs. Padua, 6 p.m. at Delaware Turf Sports Complex, Frederica.