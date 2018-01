By TheDialog

The Southeast Sussex County Ministerium hosts the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m., at St. Ann’s Church, Bethany Beach. Refreshments follow in Delaney Hall.

Participating choirs include Community Lutheran Church, Mariners United Methodist, Millville United Methodist, Ocean View Presbyterian, St. Ann’s, Contemporary Music Ensemble and Union Wesley United Methodist. All are invited.