By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

MILLTOWN – Archmere and St. Mark’s met in the pool Jan. 23 at the Western YMCA, and the Auks and Spartans did a very Catholic thing. They split the meet, with the Auks taking the boys’ event, 97-72, while the St. Mark’s girls were victorious by a score of 96-69.

The Auks’ boys won just four of the 11 events, but their depth carried them to victory. Archmere started off on a good note by taking the medley relay, and they maintained that lead throughout the afternoon. Sophomore Owen Hendrixson was one of the two individual winners for Archmere; he took the 200 individual medley. The other was freshman Jacob Piretti, who claimed the 100 free. Archmere also won the 200 free relay.

The Auks were helped by their superior depth. They took the top three spots in the individual medley, and carried enough points to overcome the Spartans’ victories.

For St. Mark’s, Bobby Rush was a double winner, taking the 200 free and 500 free. He also swam a leg of the 400 free relay. Other individual winners were John Daly in the 50 free, Matt Zwilgmeyer in the 100 butterfly, Jacob Wisniewski in the 100 backstroke, and Aidan Campbell in the 100 breaststroke.

In the girls’ meet, St. Mark’s took first place in 10 of the 11 events to get past the Auks. The Spartans had three double-winners. Victoria Blankenship captured both the 200 and 500 freestyles, and she was a member of both winning freestyle-relay events. Maire Wilson won the individual medley and the 100 free, while Margaret Daly earned the top spot in the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Cathryn Guidash was the Spartans’ other individual winner, taking the 100 breaststroke.

The Auks’ Emily Lugg prevented a St. Mark’s sweep, winning the 100 butterfly.

St. Mark’s girls improved to 5-2, while the boys fell to 2-4. Both are back in the Western Y pool next Tuesday at 3 p.m. against MOT Charter before finishing the regular season with three straight on the road.

For Archmere, the boys remain undefeated at 5-0, while the girls are 1-5. Caesar Rodney – whose boys are also undefeated and whose girls are 8-1 – visit the Walnut Street YMCA to battle the Auks on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.