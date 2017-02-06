By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

MILLTOWN – The St Mark’s defense was on top of its game on Feb. 4 as they defeated the Sussex Central Golden Knights, 35-21. The Spartans struggled on offense early as neither team could find its shot.

Seniors Billy Sullivan and Chris Ludman hit three-pointers, and the game was tied at eight at the end of the first quarter. The Spartans’ defense took over in the second quarter; they drew three offensive fouls and forced many Golden Knights turnovers. St. Mark’s outscored the Knights 6-2 in the quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Spartans kept up their defense in the third quarter and also managed to find the offense. They got a combined eight points from Chris and Eric Ludman and held a 27-16 lead going into the fourth quarter. The defense maintained its intensity the whole game and drew three more offensive fouls in the second half. Sullivan scored on two driving baskets, and Chris Ludman hit a short jumper to put the Knights away.

The Spartans (10-4) got 13 points from Chris Ludman, and Sullivan added 9. They start a tough week with a home game against St Elizabeth on Tuesday night at 7:15 before traveling to Salesianum for a Friday night battle. The Golden Knights (4-10) travel to Indian River on Thursday for a 6:45 p.m. start.