By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – St. Mark’s did not score for more than two minutes at the beginning of its game Dec. 28 at the Diamond State Classic, but once Kendra Schweizer cleaned up after a rebound to put the Spartans ahead, they stayed there and went on to victory No. 2 of the season. St. Mark’s took care of Perryville (Md.), 53-31, in the consolation game of the New Castle Insurance Cup bracket of the Diamond State Classic at the St. E Center.

“To have a ‘W’ under our belts really gives us more confidence, and now all we can really do is work up and get better,” Schweizer said.

Schweizer scored six points in the first quarter, and Delaney Carey added five as St. Mark’s (2-3) opened up a 15-8 lead on the Panthers after a quarter. The Spartans turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, holding Perryville to just one field goal – which came with just 50 seconds left on the clock – and the Panthers hit just five of 13 free throws.

Meanwhile, although Schweizer did not score in the second, the Spartans got points from other sources in extending the advantage to 28-15 at halftime. The Panthers’ full-court press was not enough to keep the Spartans off the board. Their forwards – Kayla Wolff and Delaney Carey – did the damage inside, while Natalie Alessandrini hit the only field goal from outside the key.

St. Mark’s put the game out of reach in the third, thanks in large part to Schweizer. The junior led off the scoring with two free throws, then was in the right spot for a rebound and putback, increasing the lead to 17 less than a minute into the second half.

Perryville struggled to get shots against the tight Spartans defense, and Schweizer remained hot. She scored seven more points in the quarter, finishing with a game-leading 17. Wolff added 10, Carey nine and Angel Lorang eight.

“We’re a very unselfish team,” Schweizer said. “We look for each other; we assist a lot. It’s we, not me.”

St. Mark’s is off until Jan. 5, when they host Padua at 7:15 p.m. in their Catholic Conference opener.