Discover the ‘NU You’ with motivated students at Neumann University

Fast Facts about Neumann

Campus Location

Our location, in the heart of the Delaware Valley, is within a half hour of Philadelphia and its endless sports, cultural and historic activities. Less than 10 miles south of us, Wilmington, Delaware, offers its own cultural advantages, including access to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, a Class “A” minor league baseball team. The New Jersey and Delaware beaches are also within a two hour drive. Location: Aston, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Near I-95, Route 476 (the Blue Route), Route 452, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Accreditation

Neumann University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. A full list of program accreditations is available in our catalog.

Undergraduate Majors

Accounting, Arts Production and Performance, Biology, Biology/Clinical Laboratory Science, Business Administration (tracks in HR, Finance and International Business), Communication and Digital Media, Computer Information Systems, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity, Data Science & Analytics, Education (Early Childhood, Secondary and Special Education), English, Health Sciences, Liberal Arts, Marketing, Mathematics, Nursing, Political Science, pre-Athletic Training, pre-Physical Therapy, Psychology, Social Work, Sport Management

Undergraduate Pre-Professional Programs

Pre-Chiropractic, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Law, Pre-Medicine, Pre-Occupational Therapy, Pre-Pharmacy, Pre-Physical Therapy, Pre-Podiatry

Adult Programs

Degree Completion Programs – an accelerated evening format with 6-credit courses leading to a bachelor’s degree as well as traditional programs offered in evening formats.

Master’s Programs

Accounting, Athletic Training, Education, Nursing, Organizational & Strategic Leadership, Pastoral Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Sport Business

Doctoral Programs

Counselor Education and Supervision (PhD), Education (EdD), and Physical Therapy (DPT)

Residential Facilities

New state-of-the-art residence halls in a safe, suburban location offer air-conditioned rooms; telephone, data/Internet connection and cable television service in each room; private bathrooms in every suite; work-out room featuring weights, treadmills, stairclimbers and more; study areas on each floor and two computer labs open 24 hours a day. A food court and student activities areas offer alternative gathering places. University-sponsored off-campus residences are also available.

Activities

A growing number of clubs and organizations offer variety for all. Current offerings include: Black Student Union, Dance Team, Honors Club, Roller Hockey Club, Students for Environmental Awareness . . . and many more! There’s something for everyone, and if you don’t find it, create it!

Sports

We have 24 intercollegiate men’s and women’s sports, NCAA Division III, member of the Atlantic East (AEC) and the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC). Those are: baseball, basketball, cross country, field hockey, golf, ice hockey, indoor track, lacrosse, outdoor track, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball. Club teams are also offered.

Career and Personal Development Office

This office assists with students’ professional development. The staff also assists with student placement into internships to enhance classroom learning.

History

When Our Lady of Angels College opened its doors in September, 1965, the total enrollment was 115 students. Today, that number seems small, but the feat was enormous since the establishment of the College was the culmination of decades of planning by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia (www.osfphila.org). Over the years, the College continued to expand to meet the needs of our students, admitting men to all programs, building a Child Development Center, changing its name to Neumann College in 1980, and creating new programs including graduate programs. In late April 2009, the College received approval (the certificate of authority) from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to become Neumann University. From that start of 115 students, the University now boasts more than 2,600 students and has more than 14,000 living alumni.

For additional information, please call the Office of Admissions and Financial Aid, which coordinates the admission of all students, at (610) 558-5616 or (800) 9-NEUMANN or feel free to e-mail us at neumann@neumann.edu.