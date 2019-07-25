Saint Mark’s says farewell to 130 seniors as Bishop Malooly presides

MILLTOWN – Saint Mark’s High School held commencement exercises for 130 seniors on June 1 in the school gymnasium. Bishop Malooly and Msgr. Steven Hurley presided.

John Riegner was recognized as a National Commended Student. Chase Blum and Lance Ralsten were Advanced Placement Scholars with Honor, and Christian Albert, Riegner, Kacey Tramont, Michael Williams and Victoria Woehr were AP Scholars.

The Rachael M. Ali Memorial Award for quiet leadership went to NAME. NAME received the Ronald R. Russo Jr. Memorial Award for Academic Excellence.

The following students received departmental honors: Erica Bauernschmidt, art; Benjamin Mastoloni, drama; Chase Blum, English, Spanish, American history and theolgy; Sadie Leonard, creative and critical writing.

Also, Carol Pei, calculus and chemistry; Lance Ralsten, statistics; Claire Wadman, French; Kacey Tramont, Italian; Zoe Bonitatibus, music; Victoria Woehr, science; Blum and Ralsten, biology; Christian Albert, physics.

Also, Chloe Grieshaber, behavioral science; Joseph Centrone, law and economics;

Pei earned the Anne Harrison Smith ’74 Award for exemplary achievement in math over four years. Blum received the Samuel and Mary Neal Memorial Award for the highest average in social studies over four years.

The graduates earned more than $9.6 million in college scholarship and grant offers.