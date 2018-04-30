By The Dialog

The spring musical season is nearing its conclusion at high schools throughout the Diocese of Wilmington and one of the final performances happened over the weekend at St. Mark’s High School

The drama department’s spring musical “Working” hit the stage at the school Friday and Saturday nights. See seven photos below.

Dozens of students spend multiple hours practicing roles as singers, dancers and ensemble members. At least as many work behind the scenes as stage crew members, lighting coordinators and production assistants.

Another of the season’s final performances happens this weekend.

Godspell is a production at St. Elizabeth Upper School, May 4-5, 7 p.m.; May 6, 2 p.m.