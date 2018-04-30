The spring musical season is nearing its conclusion at high schools throughout the Diocese of Wilmington and one of the final performances happened over the weekend at St. Mark’s High School
The drama department’s spring musical “Working” hit the stage at the school Friday and Saturday nights. See seven photos below.
Students perform the opening number during St. Mark’s High School’s production of “Working” on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Dozens of students spend multiple hours practicing roles as singers, dancers and ensemble members. At least as many work behind the scenes as stage crew members, lighting coordinators and production assistants.
Another of the season’s final performances happens this weekend.
Godspell is a production at St. Elizabeth Upper School, May 4-5, 7 p.m.; May 6, 2 p.m.
Evan Johnson perform as Freddy Rodriguez, a fast food worker, during St. Mark’s High School’s production of “Working.”
Madi Holland performs as Terry Mason, a flight attendant, during St. Mark’s High School’s production of “Working.”
Mario Paoli performs as Anthony Coelho, a stone mason, during St. Mark’s High School’s production.
Sydni Rambo performs as Delores Dante, a waitress, during St. Mark’s High School’s production of “Working.”
Sophia Pelillo performs as Kate Rushton, a housewife, during St. Mark’s High School’s production of “Working.”
Students perform the closing number during St. Mark’s High School’s production of “Working.”