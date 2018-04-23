By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

After a weekend of sunny, blue skies, high school athletes can envision a week playing outside without freezing. And it’s a busy week, to be sure.

Soccer

Monday

St. Mark’s (4-3) at Ursuline (1-5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion (2-4) at Archmere (6-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Tatnall (1-5) at St. Elizabeth (1-4), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Wednesday

Friends (4-2-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m. Two of Division II’s best programs go at it on the turf in Claymont. Archmere has won six straight after a season-opening defeat, but their usually potent scorers have been held to a single goal in each of the last two contests. Both have been shutout wins. The Quakers are coming off an impressive win over Newark Charter, who the Auks defeated last week as well.

Thursday

St. Mark’s vs. Delaware Military Academy (8-0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (1-5), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Padua (7-1) at Caravel (4-2), 6 p.m. The Pandas and Buccaneers take the spotlight in prime time in this annual battle of perennial state powers. Padua has tested itself against several out-of-state opponents, while the Bucs have played some of the best Delaware has to offer. A key to this one could be Caravel keeper Sydney Keld against multiple Pandas capable of finishing. Padua squeaked by the Bucs last season, 1-0.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Newark (3-3), 12:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Ursuline (3-2) at Polytech (6-1), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders’ two losses have come to the top two teams in the state, Cape Henlopen and St. Mark’s. They get another test today, traveling to Woodside to meet the Panthers, who have scored in double figures in all but one of their wins this year.

St. Thomas More (3-3) at Caesar Rodney (4-3), 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s (8-0) at Sussex Tech (3-6), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Red Lion (2-5) at Archmere (5-2), 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (5-3) at Tower Hill (6-2), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (2-4), 3:45 p.m.

Caravel (2-6) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Ursuline (Mo.), 4 p.m. at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis. The Raiders travel to the Gateway City to meet a trio of their sister schools. They open against the host team.

Friday

Ursuline vs. Ursuline (Mass.), 2 p.m. at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis

Mount Pleasant (4-1) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston Day, 4 p.m.

Padua at Sussex Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Rising Sun (Md.) at Archmere, 10 a.m.

Ursuline vs. Ursuline School (N,Y.), 11:15 a.m. at Ursuline Academy, St. Louis

Softball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (6-2) at Mount Pleasant (6-2), 3:30 p.m. The Vikings have had no problem scoring this season, but they will be tested against Mount freshman pitcher Teagen Bradley, who is turning heads in the softball community.

Tuesday

Newark Charter (7-2) at Padua (4-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere (3-7) at Red Lion (2-7), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (5-4) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Thursday

William Penn (4-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Conrad (6-2), 3:45 p.m.

Milford (3-6) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Christiana (0-6) at St. Thomas More (0-5), 4 p.m.

Friday

Seaford (1-4) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m. It’s the first game of a doubleheader in Magnolia. The Ravens enter the week looking to generate a bit of momentum on the diamond.

Padua at Milford, 4:15 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Hodgson (6-3), noon