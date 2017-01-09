By The Dialog

On Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. there will be a prayer vigil for justice, nonviolence and dignity of every person at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Wilmington. The event is being held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16) and the week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 18-25.

The vigil has been planned in consultation with the Millcreek Ministerial Association and IMAC, Wilmington’s interdenominational ministers group, said Father John Hynes, pastor of St. Catherine’s.

Invitations have been sent to churches on the western side of Wilmington and suburbs as well as Red Clay and Vo-Tech school districts, the pastor said.

“Many of our children and teenagers attend school in this district,” Father Hynes said. “Especially for children of immigrants, this [vigil for justice, nonviolence and dignity] will strongly affect their future. As Pope Francis has said, ‘we need to be out there.’”