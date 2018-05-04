Home » Local Sports » St. Elizabeth baseball adds key win over Wilmington Charter

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth scored nine runs in the first two innings against Wilmington Charter and went on to defeat the Force, 13-7, on May 3 at Canby Park. The Vikings need two more victories in their final six games to be eligible for postseason consideration.

A St. Elizabeth runner is caught stealing, but not because of a lack of effort. (The Dialog/Jason Winchell)

St. Elizabeth put four on the board in the bottoms of both the first and second inning, opening up a 9-3 lead after three. They added three in the fourth, and the combination of Justin Brooks (six innings) and Nate Thomas, who threw a scoreless seventh, were too much on the Hill for the Force.

Christian Strickland had three hits for the Vikings, including a double and a triple and four runs batted in. The Vikings’ final six games include five against teams that have spent significant time in the 302Sports.com top-10 this season. Their next tilt is Friday at 4:15 p.m. at St. Georges Tech. St. Elizabeth also has to play Salesianum twice, Middletown and William Penn, along with Mount Pleasant.

Nate Thomas throws a Force runner out at second. (The Dialog/Jason Winchell)

For the Force, the loss put them at 6-8. Charter is home against Delaware Military Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

