By The Dialog

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth scored nine runs in the first two innings against Wilmington Charter and went on to defeat the Force, 13-7, on May 3 at Canby Park. The Vikings need two more victories in their final six games to be eligible for postseason consideration.

St. Elizabeth put four on the board in the bottoms of both the first and second inning, opening up a 9-3 lead after three. They added three in the fourth, and the combination of Justin Brooks (six innings) and Nate Thomas, who threw a scoreless seventh, were too much on the Hill for the Force.

Christian Strickland had three hits for the Vikings, including a double and a triple and four runs batted in. The Vikings’ final six games include five against teams that have spent significant time in the 302Sports.com top-10 this season. Their next tilt is Friday at 4:15 p.m. at St. Georges Tech. St. Elizabeth also has to play Salesianum twice, Middletown and William Penn, along with Mount Pleasant.

For the Force, the loss put them at 6-8. Charter is home against Delaware Military Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.